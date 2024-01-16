Why Lockheed Martin (LMT) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

Lockheed Martin (LMT) closed the most recent trading day at $457.84, moving -1.15% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.37% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.62%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.19%.

Heading into today, shares of the aerospace and defense company had gained 3.64% over the past month, outpacing the Aerospace sector's loss of 1.36% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.56% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Lockheed Martin in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect Lockheed Martin to post earnings of $7.26 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 6.8%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $18.08 billion, down 4.79% from the prior-year quarter.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Lockheed Martin. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.2% downward. Lockheed Martin currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Lockheed Martin is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.34. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 16.59 of its industry.

It's also important to note that LMT currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.2. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Aerospace - Defense industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.85 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, placing it within the top 39% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

