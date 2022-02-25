Why Lockheed Martin, General Electric, and Qiwi Stocks Popped Today

What happened

At approximately 10 p.m. Eastern Wednesday night, Russian military forces launched an all-out assault on their neighbor Ukraine. Russia's move sparked a sell-off in Russian stocks yesterday -- but an equal and opposite surge in the stock prices of U.S. defense stocks.

Logical, right? But here's where the story gets strange. As of 3:15 p.m. ET Friday, as the war continues to wage across Ukraine, shares of U.S. defense stocks Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) and General Electric (NYSE: GE) continue to move higher, up 3.5% and 3.9% respectively -- but Russian electronic payments company Qiwi (NASDAQ: QIWI) is up even more, rising 9.5%.

Does that make sense?

So what

In the case of Lockheed Martin and General Electric, I'd say this stock market strength does indeed make sense. As Europe wakes up to the military threat posed by Russia, it's all but certain that defense budgets in NATO nations will rise, meaning more business for defense companies Lockheed Martin and GE as they sell, respectively, fighter jets to European militaries, and fighter jet engines to power them.

At the same time, Qiwi's rise might also make sense, depending on your perspective. Shares of the Cyprus-headquartered financial company (that according to S&P Global Market Intelligence does 81% of its business in Russia and elsewhere in the Commonwealth of Independent States) plunged 21% Thursday as investors freaked out over the potential disruption to Qiwi's business from Western nations leveling sanctions, freezing bank accounts, and threatening to cut Russia off from SWIFT, the information superhighway connecting financial institutions all around the world.

So far, however, the West has not yet gone so far as to cut Russia out of the SWIFT payments network, and investors in Qiwi may be heaving a sigh of relief over that, buying back shares today that they sold in a panic yesterday.

Now what

Of these two trends, however, I suspect that the defense business is the one best positioned to thrive going forward. Currently, just one in three NATO nations meets the agreed target of spending 2% of GDP on defense, and according to a report by the BBC, the average is less than 1.8%. Just reaching the old, pre-Russian invasion target of 2%, therefore, implies that defense spending in Europe will rise by 10%. And if calls to grow defense spending to 4% are heeded, defense stocks could positively boom, as sales more than double in future years.

Conversely, while Qiwi is getting a lift from the failure of Western nations to lock Russia out of SWIFT, that reprieve could be fleeting. Already today, we've heard that Germany and Italy, two of the three European Union nations that previously opposed kicking Russia out of SWIFT, have now come around to the opinion that it's time to take this step.

With momentum building for adding a SWIFT expulsion to the list of sanctions being levied against Russia, I suspect it's only a matter of time now before that step is taken. When that happens, Qiwi's stock gains today could spoil fast.

10 stocks we like better than Lockheed Martin

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Lockheed Martin wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 20, 2022

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Lockheed Martin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.