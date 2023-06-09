Why loanDepot Stock Was Up 8.4% This Week

What happened

loanDepot (NYSE: LDI) got a much-needed boost this week. Its stock has risen 8.4% to about $2.07 per share as of Friday morning at 11:00 a.m. ET, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. That's an increase of 25.5% year to date. loanDepot was up by as much as 12.6% at one point during the week.

The market was sluggish this week, as the S&P 500 has risen 0.6%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average 0.5%, and the Nasdaq Composite 0.4% as of Friday at 11:00 a.m. ET.

loanDepot is a mortgage lender and loan refinancing company that went public in 2021, when the refinancing boom was in full force. But shortly thereafter, the market turned as inflation rose, interest rates soared, and the real estate market dried up. As a result, loanDepot has seen its stock price plummet 65% and 74%, respectively, over the previous two years.

The beaten-down stock has bounced back a bit this year, up 25% year to date. This week it got another boost, likely on an announcement that the company is undergoing a major reorganization designed to improve operational efficiency and simplify the company's leadership structure.

One change is that the firm has hired David Hayes from CoreLogic as its new CFO. He replaces Patrick Flanagan, who is leaving the company after a transition period.

Also, the company will consolidate LDI Digital into its existing production channels. LDI Digital president Zeenat Sidi will be leaving the company, and this new streamlined business will be led by LDI Mortgage president Jeff Walsh. This change is designed to integrate the company's digital products and unify its offerings.

The management structure will be further streamlined with the departures of Chief Accounting Officer Nicole Carrillo and Chief Human Resources Officer Kevin Tackaberry.

"As we continue to advance our Vision 2025 plan, we expect to drive automation and operating leverage and invest in customer-facing tools and solutions, as well as implement operational and structural changes to optimize and streamline our business and position loanDepot for long-term growth and success," President and CEO Frank Martell said.

In the news release last Friday, the company also reaffirmed its guidance for the second quarter, which calls for origination volume of between $4.5 billion and $6.5 billion. In the first quarter, it was about $4.9 billion, which paled in comparison to the $21.5 billion of the first quarter of 2022.

The outlook for Q2 also called for a pull-through weighted gain on sale margin of between 240 basis points and 280 basis points. In the first quarter it was 2.26%.

While these moves to streamline the operation make sense, this remains a difficult market for mortgage lenders. Interested investors should watch to see how the company performs in Q2 against the above projections.

