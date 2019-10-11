Markets
LYG

Why Lloyds Banking Group Stock Surged Today

Contributor
Joe Tenebruso The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE: LYG) jumped more than 12% on Friday, as investors grew more optimistic that a Brexit deal could soon be reached.

So what

The uncertainty of how and when the U.K. will exit the European Union has weighed on the country's economy. The banking sector, in particular, has suffered, as banks have been forced to set aside funds to cover potential losses should a hard exit drive the U.K.'s economy into a tailspin. Brexit will also likely weaken London's position as a major financial center for the region, which could further pressure banks' profits.

Reports on Friday of progress toward a potential Brexit deal that would help support British banks helped to alleviate some of these concerns, and investors cheered the news. 

Two people sitting at a table facing each other, with a U.K. flag and a European Union flag behind them

Lloyds Banking Group's shareholders are hoping that the U.K. and European Union can strike a Brexit deal. Image source: Getty Images.

Now what

Investors, however, should note that a deal has not yet been reached. Key challenges remain, such as whether customs checkpoints will be needed between the U.K and Ireland after Brexit. 

"There is a joint feeling that there is a way forward that we can see a pathway to a deal," U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said. "That doesn't mean it's a done deal. There's work to be done." 

Still, judging by the sizable gains in Lloyds Banking Group's stock price on Friday, investors appear to be growing increasingly optimistic that a favorable Brexit deal will be achieved.

10 stocks we like better than Lloyds Banking Group
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Lloyds TSB Group wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 1, 2019

 

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LYG

The Motley Fool

Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular