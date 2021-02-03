Why Lizhi Was on Fire This Morning With a 74% Surge

What happened

Lizhi (NASDAQ: LIZI) was the second-best performing stock on the market Wednesday morning, with shares rising nearly 70% after the Chinese podcasting outfit released a shareholder letter.

So what

Lizhi is the leading podcast platform of its type in China, having differentiated itself from the competition by focusing on user-generated content produced with in-app recording tools.

Image source: Getty Images.

It went public a year ago, offering 4.1 million shares at a price of $11 per share, which was actually at the low end of the forecast $11 to $13 range. Since then, though, the stock has crumbled to $2 per share and has become the subject of numerous lawsuits angling for class action status.

However, it has the largest community of user-generated audio content in China, with a base of 56.2 million average monthly active users on mobile and over 448,000 average monthly paying users.

Now what

In the note, Lizhi founder and CEO Jinnan (Marco) Lai laid out some goals for the company in the coming year, and remarked on the momentous changes it's undergone over the past 12 months, including its IPO. Yet there was no real meat on the bone that should cause the stock to soar as it has today.

Even though Lizhi didn't offer just platitudes, there was nothing concrete that should have excited investors so, and a measure of caution should continue to be exercised with this communications stock.

10 stocks we like better than Lizhi Inc.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Lizhi Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.