Why LiveXLive Media Stock Jumped on Thursday

What happened

Shares of digital media specialist LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ: LIVX) jumped on Thursday, rising as much as 19.2%. As of 2 p.m. EDT, however, the stock was up about 9%.

The tech stock's gain follows an announcement from the company saying it is producing and distributing a pay-per-view boxing and entertainment event in June.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Called "Social Gloves: Battle of the Platforms," the live boxing and entertainment event will feature social media stars from YouTube and TikTok. The main event will feature ACE Family founder Austin McBroom and TikTok star Bryce Hall. Other stars to be featured include Danny Duncan, DDG, Deji, FaZe Jarvis, Michael Le, Nate Wyatt, Tanner Fox, Tayler Holder and Vinnie Hacker.

The event will be produced by entertainment veteran and executive Paul Cazers.

Now what

The event is the "first in a series of major upcoming Social Gloves events planned in partnership with LiveXLive," the company said.

LiveXLive has significant momentum in live events, with 52 live-streamed in its most recent quarter, up from 10 in the year-ago period.

10 stocks we like better than LiveXLive Media, Inc.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and LiveXLive Media, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Daniel Sparks has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. His clients may own shares of the companies mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.