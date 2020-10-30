Markets
LPSN

Why LivePerson Stock Tanked Today

Contributor
Evan Niu The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN) have tanked today, down by 9% as of noon EDT, after the company reported third-quarter earnings. The results were mixed relative to consensus estimates.

So what

Revenue in the third quarter increased 26% to $94.8 million, topping the $92.6 million in sales that Wall Street was expecting. That resulted in a net loss of $38.7 million, or $0.58 per share, which was significantly worse than the $0.06 per share in red ink that analysts were modeling for. The conversational technology company reported adjusted EBITDA of $15.1 million.

Red stock chart going down

Image source: Getty Images.

"A second consecutive quarter of 25%-plus revenue growth validates that LivePerson is at the forefront of a consumer-led, structural demand shift to Conversational AI," CEO Rob LoCascio said in a statement. "Consumers are turning to AI-powered messaging as a preferred alternative to visiting stores, calling 1-800 numbers or surfing the web, and LivePerson's Conversational Cloud is setting the industry standard for this new set of technologies."

Now what

LivePerson hopes to report its first $100 million quarter in Q4. Guidance calls for revenue of $98 million to $100 million, which should lead to a net loss per share of $0.33 to $0.36. Analysts are currently looking for $97.4 million in sales next quarter.

The company boosted its full-year outlook and now expects revenue of $362.5 million to $364.5 million in 2020, up from a prior forecast of $357 million to $361 million. "With strong momentum in the business, we are once again raising guidance for 2020 and targeting our first $100 million quarter in Q4," LoCascio added.

10 stocks we like better than LivePerson
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and LivePerson wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2020

Evan Niu, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends LivePerson. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LPSN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular