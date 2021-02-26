Why LivePerson Stock Soared Today

What happened

Shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN) have soared today, up by 15% as of 2:45 p.m. EST, after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings. The results were mixed compared to expectations, and guidance was also strong.

Revenue in the fourth quarter increased 29% to $102.1 million, ahead of the consensus estimate of $99.2 million. That resulted in a net loss per share of $0.20, which was worse than the $0.01 per share in adjusted profits that Wall Street was looking for. The technology company, which specializes in conversational commerce software, said that it inked 128 new contracts during the quarter, including 10 deals worth over $1 million.

"LivePerson has created the world-class Conversational AI at the heart of our Conversational Cloud that powers the best digital experiences between brands and consumers at scale." CEO Robert LoCascio said in a statement. "We are seeing a massive opportunity ahead where brands of all kinds increasingly rely on our Conversational Cloud not only for exceptional customer care but also for incremental sales and marketing."

Investors seemed impressed by LivePerson's sales outlook, which calls for revenue of $103 million to $104 million in the first quarter. That forecast compares favorably to the $98.8 million in sales that analysts had been modeling for. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be $5 million to $7 million, which should result in a net loss per share of $0.54 to $0.57. Analysts are expecting the company to lose $0.06 per share this quarter.

