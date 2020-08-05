Markets
LPSN

Why LivePerson Stock Jumped on Wednesday

Contributor
Daniel Sparks The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Shares of high-tech customer support solutions specialist LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN) soared on Wednesday, rising as much as 29.1%. As of 11 a.m. EDT, the stock was up 21.5%.

The stock's gain follows the tech company's second-quarter earnings release. Bullishness for the stock on Wednesday likely reflects the company's stronger-than-expected revenue and management's optimistic outlook for the rest of the year.

A chart showing a stock price rising

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

LivePerson announced revenue of $91.6 million, up 29% year over year. In addition, the company's net loss per share improved from $0.38 in the year-ago period to $0.28. 

While LivePerson's loss per share missed analysts' average forecast for a loss per share of $0.11, the company's top-line result blew past a consensus forecast for revenue of $83.9 million.

"Demand for our platform rose significantly in the second quarter as brands rushed to fill the void with AI-powered messaging," said LivePerson founder and CEO Rob LoCascio.

Now what

With such a strong quarter behind it, management lifted its full-year outlook. The company now expects revenue between $357 million and $361 million. Previously, LivePerson had guided for revenue between $340 million and $355 million. Management also said it now expects full-year adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) to be between $16 million and $19 million, up from a previous forecast for $3.5 million to $10.5 million.

10 stocks we like better than LivePerson
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and LivePerson wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

 

Daniel Sparks has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends LivePerson. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LPSN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular