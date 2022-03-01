Why LivePerson Stock Jumped 18% Today

What happened

LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN) shares trounced the market in early trading on Tuesday. The stock had jumped 18% by 11:15 a.m. ET today compared to a slight decrease in the broader market. The rally erased only a small portion of recent losses investors have seen, though, as shares are still down over 30% so far in 2022.

It was sparked by news that an activist investor has taken a sizable position in the digital communication services specialist, with plans to push for strategic changes.

So what

Starboard Value has accumulated roughly $100 million of LivePerson's stock in the past few days, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. That equates to nearly 10% of the company's outstanding share count, which means Starboard can play a key role in shaping management decisions. The company is known for using positions like these to agitate for shareholder-friendly moves, including greater cash returns and increasing profitability.

Now what

LivePerson shares dropped last week after the company revealed slowing growth. Investors weren't thrilled to hear that management is shifting its focus toward capitalizing more fully on its existing customer base as annual sales gains decelerate to below 20%.

Starboard Value might help change the direction of some of those growth and profit initiatives, which could support improving returns for shareholders from here. At the very least, the activist fund's involvement seems likely to spur renewed urgency from the management team as it works to improve operating and financial trends in 2022.

10 stocks we like better than LivePerson

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and LivePerson wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 20, 2022

Demitri Kalogeropoulos has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends LivePerson. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.