Why Live Oak Acquisition Stock Soared 20% Today

What happened

Shares of Live Oak Acquisition (NYSE: LOAK) are soaring today, as the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) holds a shareholder vote on its proposed merger with Danimer Scientific.

Shares were up 20% as of 11 a.m. EST on Monday after spiking almost 30% earlier in the session.

So what

The merger to bring Danimer public was announced in October, but today's expected approval by shareholders has investors wanting to jump in for a piece of the bioplastics maker.

Image source: Getty Images.

Danimer's technology addresses the concerns that many people and corporations have with growing plastic waste streams. The company uses biopolymers to "create plastic products that are biodegradable and compostable ... [and] return to nature instead of polluting our lands and waters," as described by Danimer management.

Now what

The merger will bring Danimer public, with investment funds to be used to grow the company's production capacity by 10 times in five years. Danimer says its Kentucky factory is at full capacity, and more capital investment is needed to fill customer demand.

Danimer has partnered with consumer packaged goods companies including PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP), Nestle (OTC: NSRGY), and Bacardi for things like straws and food and beverage containers.

The company is a "a unique and compelling investment opportunity with take-or-pay contracted revenue from a blue-chip client base for fully bio-degradable plastic resin," said Live Oak CEO Rick Hendrix.

Investors interested in sustainability and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investments should consider Danimer to see if the upcoming capital expansions pay off.

10 stocks we like better than Live Oak Acquisition Corp.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Live Oak Acquisition Corp. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Howard Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.