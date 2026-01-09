Why Liquidia Stock Rocked the Market Today

Key Points

The biotech posted preliminary sales results for Yutrepia.

This is its latest commercialized product, approved by the FDA in May 2025.

Biotech Liquidia (NASDAQ: LQDA) had good news to report about its latest commercialized product as the trading week came to a close. On an update about that product, Yutrepia, investors snapped up the company's shares to boost them to a nearly 13% gain on Friday.

New kid on the block

Before market open, Liquidia published preliminary sales results for Yutrepia for 2025. The drug, which is indicated for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary arterial hypertension with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD), was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for both conditions last May.

Across that year, the company's net product sales for Yutrepia totaled roughly $148.3 million. The drug clearly had momentum, as $90.1 million of that tally was earned in the fourth quarter alone.

The product is already having a positive effect on Liquidia's finances. The company reported that it generated over $30 million in positive cash flow during that pivotal fourth quarter, which helped boost its cash and cash equivalents to around $190.7 million at the end of 2025.

In that update, Liquidia said it had major plans for the future of both Yutrepia and its leading investigational drug L606, another PAH and PH-ILD treatment.

The healthcare company wrote that it aimed to bolster "clinical programs to further differentiate Yutrepia and L606, our extended-release treprostinil formulation, across current and potential future indications."

Quite the up-and-coming treatment

If I were a Liquidia investor, I'd also be cheered by the fairly rapid progress of Yutrepia on the market. Early indications suggest that the drug is experiencing strong demand, to the point where it could potentially become a go-to medication for at least the two approved indications.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.