Why Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) Could Be Worth Watching

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A), is not the largest company out there, but it led the NYSE gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Lions Gate Entertainment’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Lions Gate Entertainment?

Great news for investors – Lions Gate Entertainment is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $13.88, but it is currently trading at US$9.66 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Lions Gate Entertainment’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company's shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of Lions Gate Entertainment look like?

NYSE:LGF.A Earnings and Revenue Growth August 5th 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Lions Gate Entertainment's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 97%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since LGF.A is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on LGF.A for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy LGF.A. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed buy.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Lions Gate Entertainment you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Lions Gate Entertainment, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

