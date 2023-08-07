Why Lincoln Educational Services Stock Jumped on Monday

What happened

Shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ: LINC) beat the market on Monday. Shares jumped 18%, in fact, while the wider market was up by less than 1%. The spike added to a rally in the education provider's stock so far in 2023. Lincoln Educational Services is up over 40% so far compared to a 17% increase in the S&P 500.

The Monday increase came in the wake of the company's announcement of surprisingly strong second-quarter operating results.

So what

Lincoln Educational Services revealed before the market opened that sales improved 10% in Q2, mainly thanks to an 18% increase in new student signups. Average revenue per student also grew, rising 9%. Management credited several factors for the gains, including a more efficient financial aid process and the company's transition to a more effective hybrid teaching model. "We believe our new hybrid instructional platform provides a superior model for our students and more efficient operations at our campuses," CEO Scott Shaw said in a press release .

The company's financial position remained solid. Lincoln Educational Services generated a modest net profit for the period. It is holding roughly $100 million of cash and no debt.

Now what

Wall Street was happy to hear that the outlook is brightening over the short term. Executives now see higher sales and earnings arriving in 2023, with revenue now on pace to land between $360 million and $370 million. Management's previous forecast, which was also raised back in early May, called for sales between $355 million and $365 million. The non-GAAP (adjusted) profit outlook received a similar upgrade.

Given those brighter forecasts, it's no surprise to see investors react positively to Lincoln Educational Service's Q2 report. Yet shareholders can expect further volatility ahead as the company continues its transition to its new teaching model, which is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2025. In the meantime, metrics like new student enrollment, sales growth, and profitability will influence the stock over the next few quarterly report announcements.

