Why Limelight Stock Jumped Tuesday

What happened

Shares of content delivery network company Limelight Networks (NASDAQ: LLNW) surged on Tuesday, rising as much as 20.9%. As of 12:30 p.m. EDT, however, the stock was up 15.5%.

The tech stock's big gain follows a press release from the company on Tuesday morning that said streaming has surged during COVID-19.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

According to the company's survey of 5,000 consumers across a handful of countries, Limelight found that video streaming across news, entertainment, exercise, and other categories has risen sharply as consumers are sheltering at home.

"Many people turned to online video to connect with others and maintain daily activities during the pandemic, but it won't stop once quarantine is over," Mike Milligan, Limelight's senior director of product and solution marketing, said in a press release. "Our report emphasizes that online video will remain an important part of our lives in the new normal."

Now what

As a provider of content delivery, video, and edge computing services that enable digital experiences, Limelight is poised to benefit from consumers' shift to more streaming. Indeed, management said in its April 23 first-quarter earnings release that there was "momentum going into the second quarter, primarily driven by the increase of video on demand."

10 stocks we like better than Limelight Networks

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Limelight Networks wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

Daniel Sparks has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.