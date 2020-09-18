Why Limelight Networks Stock Is Soaring Today

What happened

Shares of Limelight Networks (NASDAQ: LLNW) are rising today, up 7.5% as of 1:17 p.m. EDT, after investors were quick to embrace a bullish report from analyst firm Truist.

So what

The content delivery network (CDN) specialist got a buy rating and a $9 share price target from Truist analyst Greg Miller. The CDN market is accelerating its growth in 2020 due to coronavirus-boosted interest in media-streaming services, and Limelight is gaining market share at this crucial moment in time. Miller also noted that Limelight should be able to meet its long-term financial targets of 15% annual revenue growth and 25% EBITDA margins thanks to the beneficial effects of COVID-19 lockdown policies.

Image source: Getty Images.

Now what

Limelight's stock has nearly doubled over the last 52 weeks, posting an 91% one-year return and a 54% gain in 2020.The company is climbing closer to sustainable bottom-line profits with every quarterly report and the CDN service offers some features that larger sector rival Akamai Technologies can't match yet, such as edge computing functions and a tight focus on the promising digital media market. In that light, Miller's analysis looks correct and today's market reaction makes sense.

10 stocks we like better than Limelight Networks

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Limelight Networks wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 1, 2020

Anders Bylund has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.