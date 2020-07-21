Why Limelight Networks Stock Is Falling Today (After Jumping Last Night)

What happened

Shares of Limelight Networks (NASDAQ: LLNW) fell as much as 15% on Tuesday morning, following the content delivery network (CDN) veteran's second-quarter earnings report. Curiously, the stock rose as much as 11% in Monday's after-hours trading based on the same news.

So what

Limelight reported an adjusted net loss of $0.01 per share on $58.6 million in top-line sales. That's a 67% smaller loss on 28% higher sales, compared with the year-ago period. Analysts had been expecting earnings near $0.01 per share on approximately $56.7 million of revenue, making this a mixed report.

Looking ahead, Limelight raised the midpoint of its full-year revenue guidance from $230 million to $235 million while holding the targets steady for earnings, adjusted EBITDA profits, and capital expenses.

Image source: Getty Images.

Now what

The stock headed into last night's earnings report on a full head of steam, having gained 224% over the previous 52 weeks as of Monday's closing prices. It's no surprise to see a few investors taking some of their paper profits off the table since Limelight didn't absolutely crush every financial target in sight.

At the same time, several analyst firms raised their price targets on the stock to $9 this morning. The CDN business is thriving as the media-streaming industry is going mainstream and the COVID-19 crisis accelerates the pace of this cord-cutting revolution. In other words, the big jump on Monday night makes just as much sense as Tuesday's sharp drop, and Limelight should recover quickly from this temporary correction.

10 stocks we like better than Limelight Networks

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Limelight Networks wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

Anders Bylund has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.