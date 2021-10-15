Why Limelight Networks Shares Are Soaring Today

What happened

Shares of Limelight Networks (NASDAQ: LLNW) were trading 10.3% higher at 1:30 p.m., EDT today. The content delivery network (CDN) company soared thanks to a bullish analyst note.

So what

In a note to investors, Craig-Hallum analyst Jeff Van Rhee boosted his price target on Limelight's stock from $3.50 to $4. He also lifted his rating of the stock from hold to buy, indicating that it looks like a solid investment today. Limelight shares closed Thursday's trading at $2.53 per share, so the analyst's new price target represents a potential upside of 58%.

Image source: Getty Images.

Now what

Van Rhee argued that Limelight's low price reflects "near-peak or peak pessimism," leaving plenty of room for positive returns if the bears are proven at least partly wrong.

The company will soon have an opportunity to pull that trigger. Limelight will report third-quarter results in the first week of November, and that event just might get the bullish ball rolling. In the meantime, investors should look for clues to Limelight's current performance as earnings reports start to roll in from the digital media industry.

The bottom line has been printed in red for each of the last five quarterly reports. Taken together with Limelight's ongoing cost-savings program, strong viewership in the media-streaming sector should translate into decent revenue growth and maybe even positive earnings.

10 stocks we like better than Limelight Networks

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Limelight Networks wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 17, 2021

Anders Bylund owns shares of Limelight Networks. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.