Markets
LLNW

Why Limelight Networks Shares Are Soaring Today

Contributor
Anders Bylund The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Shares of Limelight Networks (NASDAQ: LLNW) jumped as much as 12.7% higher on Monday morning thanks to a bullish analyst report. By 11 a.m. ET, the content delivery network (CDN) specialist's stock had cooled down somewhat to a 9% gain.

So what

According to Raymond James analyst Frank Louthan, Limelight is executing "a solid transition" to boost the company's product portfolio and expand the addressable target market. Given it has a year or so to continue this expansion, Louthan expects Limelight to report higher sales while the stock should earn higher valuation ratios. All told, the analyst sees this stock as a strong buy at current prices. Louthan's price target of $5 per share represents a 40% upside compared with last Friday's closing price.

A blue Ethernet networking cable bent into the shape of a cloud.

Image source: Getty Images.

Now what

Recently appointed CEO Bob Lyons is a big upgrade in Louthan's view, and the acquisition of edge computing expert Layer0 should fuel a meaningful chunk of the upcoming growth prospects.

I agree that Limelight's decision to lean into the edge computing market was wise, giving the company a leg up on many CDN alternatives. Today's enthusiastic market reaction to Louthan's on-point analysis makes perfect sense. The stock also has plenty of room to run higher, trading 37% below its 52-week highs.

10 stocks we like better than Limelight Networks
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Limelight Networks wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 16, 2021

Anders Bylund owns Limelight Networks. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LLNW

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

The Motley Fool

Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular