Why Lilly's Bid for Verve Therapeutics Sent the Stock Soaring This Week

Shares in Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VERV) soared 80.5% this week on the news of an agreement for Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) to acquire Verve. The deal centers on an exciting cardiovascular health medicine program, VERVE-102.

What is VERVE-102?

It's easy to see why Lilly is excited about the program. VERVE-102 targets the PCSK9 gene, aiming to deactivate it in the liver, and achieves this with a single infusion. Given that PCSK9 binds to low-density lipoprotein (LDL) (often called "bad" cholesterol) receptors and prevents them from recycling to the cell surface, it follows that inhibiting PCSK9 will improve the body's ability to remove bad cholesterol.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

The initial results from the phase 1b trial give cause for optimism. According to Verve's press release:

"VERVE-102 was well-tolerated, with no treatment-related serious adverse events (SAEs) and no clinically significant laboratory abnormalities observed" across 14 patients given three different dose levels.

Dose dependency was established, with the lowest dose (0.3mg/kg) patients achieving a "mean reduction in blood LDL-C of 21%," rising to 41% at the 0.45mg/kg dose, and 53% at the 0.6mg/kg dose.

Terms of the Lilly/Verve agreement

Lilly is offering:

$10.50 per share for all the outstanding shares

Plus a nontradable contingent value right (CVR) that pays up to $3 per share upon "the first patient being dosed with VERVE-102 for ASCVD in a U.S. phase 3 clinical trial on or prior to the tenth anniversary of closing or termination of the CVR."

The share price is $11.12 as I write, implying that the market is willing to pay $0.62 for the CVR, suggesting a 21% chance that Lily will take VERVE-102 to a stage 3 trial -- a reasonable assumption for a novel medicine under a major pharmaceutical company.

Should you invest $1,000 in Verve Therapeutics right now?

Before you buy stock in Verve Therapeutics, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Verve Therapeutics wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $659,171!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $891,722!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 995% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 172% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 9, 2025

Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.