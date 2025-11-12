Why Lifeway Foods Stock Popped Today

Key Points

Lifeway beat on sales but missed on earnings this morning -- and free cash flow fell off a cliff.

The kefir maker is growing sales nicely, but cash profits are down 90% year over year.

10 stocks we like better than Lifeway Foods ›

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ: LWAY) stock jumped 7.8% through 9:50 a.m. ET Wednesday after the company reported mixed earnings for the third quarter this morning.

Heading into the quarter, analysts forecast the kefir company would earn $0.28 per share on sales of $55 million. In fact, Lifeway ended up earning only $0.23 per share, but its sales topped $57.1 million -- an earnings miss but a revenue beat.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Lifeway Q3 earnings

Focusing on the "beat" half of its report, Lifeway boasted that its $57.1 million in revenue set a new record for the company, rising 29% year over year -- its sixth straight quarter of uninterrupted quarterly net sales growth. Gross margin expanded by 3 full percentage points to 28.7%, and on the bottom line, Lifeway grew its earnings per share by 21%.

Lifeway maintains a "dominant position in the kefir category," said company CEO Julie Smolyansky, and Lifeway plans to "continue to capitalize on the powerful health and wellness consumer trends, including the surge in GLP-1 medication use and gut health awareness."

It's not at all clear what relation Lifeway has to GLP-1 weight loss drugs -- but a little name-dropping never hurt anyone I guess.

Is Lifeway stock a buy?

Not all the news at Lifeway is good, of course. Most crucially, while sales are growing nicely and generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) profits nearly as well, Lifeway's struggling to produce decent free cash flow (FCF) to match its reported earnings. Year to date, cash profit totals only about $1 million. That's more than a 90% drop from this time last year -- and less than 9% of the company's reported $11.3 million in GAAP profit earnings this year.

Until Lifeway gets back to generating better FCF than this, I cannot call the stock a buy.

Should you invest $1,000 in Lifeway Foods right now?

Before you buy stock in Lifeway Foods, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Lifeway Foods wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $612,872!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,184,044!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,062% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 10, 2025

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.