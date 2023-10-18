Why Lifetime Brands (LCUT) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

Lifetime Brands (LCUT) ended the recent trading session at $5.26, demonstrating a -1.87% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.34%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.98%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.62%.

The the stock of kitchen products company has fallen by 4.96% in the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 4.38% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.57%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Lifetime Brands in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.25, indicating a 56.25% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $178.19 million, reflecting a 4.5% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.60 per share and revenue of $684.97 million. These totals would mark changes of +93.55% and -5.87%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Lifetime Brands. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Currently, Lifetime Brands is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Lifetime Brands has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.93 right now. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 16.6 for its industry.

One should further note that LCUT currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.64. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Consumer Products - Discretionary industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.2 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Consumer Products - Discretionary industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 146, putting it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

