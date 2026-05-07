Why LifeStance Health Group Zoomed 20% Higher Today

Key Points

This was strongly evidenced by its 21% revenue increase in the first quarter.

Its profitability rocketed even higher.

10 stocks we like better than LifeStance Health Group ›

Outpatient mental health services provider LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ: LFST) was lively on the stock market for all the right reasons on Thursday. The specialized healthcare company reported an impressive beat-and-raise quarter, and investors fell over themselves trying to buy its shares. By the time the dust cleared, LifeStance's equity was up by more than 20%.

Healthy gains

In its first quarter, LifeStance's revenue was $403.5 million. This was a significant (21%) year-over-year improvement in that line item. Net income under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) soared, meanwhile, rising from the year-ago tally of $709,000 to $14.2 million, or $0.04 per share.

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That caught more than a few analysts off guard, as those professionals were collectively modeling $387.4 million in revenue and a per-share net income of only $0.01.

In its earnings report, LifeStance quoted CEO Dave Bourdon as saying that "our performance demonstrates that our differentiated model is meeting the societal trend of growing demand for mental healthcare."

Bourdon also cited an outcome study conducted by the company, which found that roughly three-quarters of its patients reported clinically significant improvement in anxiety and depression.

A hot niche at the moment

With this considerable tailwind, LifeStance raised its full-year guidance.

The company now expects to earn revenue of $1.64 billion to $1.68 billion, up from its previous forecast of under $1.62 billion to nearly $1.66 billion. Non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) are expected to be $200 million to $220 million, up from $185 million to $205 million previously.

I'd agree with management's assessment that mental health is a (justifiably) popular segment of the industry just now. With its next-generation services in this niche, LifeStance absolutely has notable growth potential in its future.

Should you buy stock in LifeStance Health Group right now?

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Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.