Why Li Auto Stock Plunged Today

Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) reported better-than-expected third-quarter results, but the stock was still down by 12.9% today, as of 1:05 p.m. ET. EV sales in China have been relatively strong recently, and Li's results reflect that.

Third-quarter deliveries of nearly 153,000 vehicles represented a 45.4% jump versus the prior-year period. And Li reported earnings per share of $0.26, compared to Wall Street expectations of $0.19. Revenue of $6.1 billion also beat estimates for $5.9 billion, according to FactSet Research.

China's EV market is strong

But Li Auto stock has already jumped 35% in just the last three months. Investors have been eyeing relatively strong demand in China, even as Chinese leadership has announced plans to stimulate the economy even further.

Li's operating business is in fact profitable. It produced $1.6 billion from operating activities and generated $1.3 billion in free cash flow in the third quarter. And it had a cash position of over $15 billion as of the end of the quarter. But investors likely decided to take some of those gains today, especially with the underwhelming guidance from the company.

Looking ahead, Li said it sees revenue of between $6.2 billion and $6.5 billion in the fourth quarter. But Wall Street was looking for fourth-quarter sales of $6.7 billion. Management thinks EV deliveries in the fourth quarter will show a year-over-year increase of about 25% at the midpoint of its range.

Some investors getting out after earnings report

But even as volumes grow, heavy competition and price wars look to be cutting into revenue. The Chinese economy might see an acceleration in EV sales growth, but until that happens, some investors were happy to take profits from recent gains after the latest quarterly report.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Amazon: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2010, you’d have $21,706 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2010, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $43,529 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $406,486!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

See 3 “Double Down” stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 28, 2024

Howard Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends FactSet Research Systems. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.