Why Li Auto Shares Popped This Week

What happened

The first full trading week of June was a good one for China-based technology stocks. Electric vehicle (EV) maker Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) was no exception. Li shares have been on fire since the company reported its first-quarter earnings a month ago. Shares are up 60% since then. That move got another boost this week, with the stock up about 15%, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

So what

Gains in the shares accelerated this week as Chinese regulators eased pressure on companies in the technology sector. Steps taken this week included the conclusion of a year-long probe into ridesharing company DiDi Global and the lifting of a ban on new users. Chinese technology stocks gained on that news, and Li stock joined in that momentum.

Now what

When Li reported its first-quarter update last month, the company said deliveries of its Li One new energy vehicle had soared more than 150% year over year. Total revenue jumped an even more impressive 167.5%. The One is Li's only vehicle offering and is an electric vehicle that also uses a small gasoline engine to boost travel range.

Li's first-quarter results were made to look even better this week when competitor Nio provided its quarterly report. Nio said its deliveries had increased only 28.5% versus the 2021 first quarter, and it also noted a drop in profit margin both year over year and sequentially.

By contrast, Li's gross margin jumped by more than 500 basis points year over year and also ticked higher sequentially versus the 2021 fourth quarter. Investors boosted Li shares this week as the market took a new look at its first-quarter results, as well as a more general tailwind from easing regulatory concerns for Chinese technology companies.

10 stocks we like better than Li Auto Inc.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Li Auto Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2022

Howard Smith has positions in Nio Inc. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nio Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.