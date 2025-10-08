Why Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

In the latest close session, Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) was up +1.44% at $24.64. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.58%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 0.29% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector gained 14.95%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.68%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR in its upcoming earnings disclosure. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $3.76 billion, indicating a 38.51% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.71 per share and a revenue of $19.62 billion, signifying shifts of -48.55% and -2.31%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Li Auto Inc Sponsored ADR. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 23.98% lower. Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 34.21. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 12.51.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 194, finds itself in the bottom 22% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

