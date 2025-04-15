Why Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) closed at $23.44 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.72% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.17%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.39%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.05%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 12.8% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector lost 4.37%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.94%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR in its upcoming earnings disclosure.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.38 per share and revenue of $23.97 billion. These totals would mark changes of 0% and +19.33%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Right now, Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 17.32. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.36.

We can additionally observe that LI currently boasts a PEG ratio of 3.65. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Foreign was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.2 at yesterday's closing price.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 85, this industry ranks in the top 35% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

