Why LexinFintech Holdings Crushed the Market on Monday

What happened

LexinFintech Holdings (NASDAQ: LX), a Chinese company that specializes in loan services targeted at the country's bourgeoning class of young professionals, rose by almost 9% on Monday. The catalyst was a business update indicating robust growth in the very near future.

So what

In the update, based on a preliminary assessment of its performance, LexinFintech said its loan originations hit 176.5 billion yuan ($27.24 billion) in 2020, matching the company's guidance.

For this year, the financial services company is forecasting that originations will amount to 220 billion yuan to 230 billion yuan. If accurate, this would mean year-over-year growth of at least 25%.

Image source: Getty Images.

LexinFintech's obvious confidence is based on its plans to "improve our 'To Bank' technology services, and expand our customer acquisition, systems construction, operations management and other related initiatives, to enable a more open and constructive environment to create value for our financial institution partners," the company quoted its CEO, Jay Wenjie Xiao, as saying.

Now what

For any lender (or loan broker, since this is basically LexinFintech's role), originations are only part of the story. Credit quality also matters greatly.

Thankfully for investors, the company has been making notable improvements in this area. In its update, the company said that first payment defaults have dropped below 1% over the past five months, a comfortably thin number given that quite a few users of its lending platform are inexperienced borrowers.

10 stocks we like better than Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.