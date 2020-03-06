Why Levi Strauss Stock Dropped 13% in February

What happened

Fears of a global epidemic related to COVID-19 sent the broader market down last month, with companies that do business in China getting hit particularly hard. There have been more than 80,000 cases reported in China and more than 100,000 worldwide, and that could negatively impact the classic jeans brand.

Shares of Levi Strauss (NYSE: LEVI) dropped 13.5% last month, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

The jeans stitcher sources less than 8% of its goods from China, but the company has been focused on expanding its store footprint in that country to drive long-term growth. Last fall, Levi's opened a new 7,000 square foot store in Wuhan, which is now its largest store in China.

However, in the recently filed annual report for 2019, the company states that "the extent to which the coronavirus may impact our results is uncertain."

Now what

Levi's has long-term growth opportunities with its direct-to-consumer and international businesses, but the near term will remain shaky until COVID-19 is under control. Not only could supply chains be disrupted but obviously further spreading could severely impact consumer discretionary spending.

Apple has reopened factories in China, which could be a sign that the outbreak in China is stabilizing. But the rest of the world is seeing the virus spread, so investors should brace themselves for more volatility.

10 stocks we like better than Levi Strauss & Co.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Levi Strauss & Co. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

John Ballard owns shares of Apple and Levi Strauss. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.