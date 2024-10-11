Why Lenovo Group Ltd. (LNVGY) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now

Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

Lenovo Group Ltd. In Focus

Based in Hong Kong, Lenovo Group Ltd. (LNVGY) is in the Computer and Technology sector, and so far this year, shares have seen a price change of -1.25%. The company is paying out a dividend of $0.75 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 5.43% compared to the Computer - Micro Computers industry's yield of 2.27% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.51%.

Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $1.50 is up 61.1% from last year. Over the last 5 years, Lenovo Group Ltd. has increased its dividend 4 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 14.80%. Future dividend growth will depend on earnings growth as well as payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Right now, Lenovo Group's payout ratio is 22%, which means it paid out 22% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

LNVGY is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 is $1.93 per share, with earnings expected to increase 19.88% from the year ago period.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for many reasons; they greatly improve stock investing profits, decrease overall portfolio risk, and carry tax advantages, among others. It's important to keep in mind that not all companies provide a quarterly payout.

For instance, it's a rare occurrence when a tech start-up or big growth business offers their shareholders a dividend. It's more common to see larger companies with more established profits give out dividends. Income investors have to be mindful of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, LNVGY is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Lenovo Group Ltd. (LNVGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.