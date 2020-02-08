Why Lennar Stock Jumped 18.9% in January

What happened

Shares of Lennar (NYSE: LEN) leapt nearly 19% last month, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The U.S. homebuilding titan delivered a strong fourth-quarter earnings report and announced a monster increase to its dividend.

So what

Lennar's revenue grew 8% year over year to $7 billion. The gains were fueled by a 23% increase in new home orders and a 16% rise in deliveries.

Better still, Lennar is becoming more profitable as it expands its revenue base. Its gross margin on home sales improved by 10 basis points, to 21.5%, while its operating margin increased 40 basis points, to 13.9%. This helped to drive an 11% rise in Lennar's adjusted net earnings to $674.3 million, or $2.13 per share.

Image source: Getty Images.

Now what

Lennar's increasingly profitable homebuilding operations are also generating boatloads of cash. In fiscal 2019, Lennar produced $1.6 billion in homebuilding cash flow, which it used to pay down $1.1 billion in debt and repurchase nearly $500 million of its shares.

"Our fourth quarter showcased our company hitting on all cylinders as our operations continued to improve cash flows and returns," Executive Chairman Stuart Miller said in a press release.

This strong cash generation also allowed Lennar to boost its dividend by an enormous 213%, to $0.50 per share, on Jan. 9.

"We are increasing our dividend as part of our overall strategy of focusing on total shareholder returns," Miller said. "Given our focus on operational excellence, land strategy and cash flow, we believe a diversified program of debt reduction, stock repurchase and now an increased dividend, is appropriate."

Investors apparently like what they see from the homebuilder. Lennar's stock is already up another 4% so far in February, in addition to its strong gains in January.

10 stocks we like better than Lennar

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Lennar wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.