Why Lemonade Stock Plunged 26% in July

Key Points

Lemonade is reporting phenomenal growth, with a 32% increase in IFP in the second quarter.

It's getting closer to achieving profitability, which it expects to hit on an adjusted EBITDA basis in the fourth quarter.

The market wants to see improved profitability faster.

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Shares of Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) stock dropped 26% in July, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. It reported outstanding performance for the 2026 second quarter, but its expenses are increasing.

Aid for life's lemons

Lemonade provides insurance through its website and digital channels. It was built with artificial intelligence (AI) and uses machine learning to operate its business and keep improving. It's a decade old, which means it recognized the opportunity before AI exploded into what it is today. That's given it time to perfect its model before other digital insurance companies entered the scene, and it's already becoming a leader in the space.

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While its expertise and years of refined modeling give it a leg up over newer brands, it also believes it has an edge over incumbents thanks to its interconnected components and digital substrate. These make it run efficiently, and the company thinks it has a major advantage that will become more obvious over time.

For now, it's still in a high-growth state, and growth has been accelerating. In-force premium (IFP) increased 32.4% year over year in the second quarter, and revenue grew even faster at 79%. IFP measure the average amount of policy in force at a given time.

Lemonade is also getting closer to profitability, but it's not quite there yet. It's still increasing its marketing spend and rolling out new products in new regions. However, it's improving. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) loss improved by about 54% in the quarter, while net loss improved 1%. Management maintained its outlook for positive adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter and defined it at $8 billion.

What left a sour taste

The market seemed to be disappointed with the increased marketing costs. In theory, Lemonade should be a much cheaper outfit to run than traditional insurance companies that employ people to handle tasks. Lemonade's algorithms and digital chatbots are handling much of the work that humans do in other insurance companies, cutting out high labor costs.

The company is demonstrating this through its low loss adjustment expense (LAE). LAE measures how much of the premiums are being used to handle claims. The industry average is 9%. Last quarter, Lemonade's LAE was 7% on $1 billion in IFP, and its goal was to halve the LAE percentage as it doubles IFP. It's ahead of schedule, with a 5% LAE on $1.4 billion in IFP. That means it's much more cost-efficient than the standard insurance company.

Given this, and the fact that the loss ratio is down 60%, well below its goals, the market is expecting to see better profitability. Management said it expects growth to outpace growth spend in 2027.

Lemonade could skyrocket at that point, but it may be volatile until then.

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Jennifer Saibil has positions in Lemonade. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Lemonade. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.