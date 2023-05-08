Why Lemonade Stock Gained for the Third Day in a Row

What happened

Shares of Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) were climbing for the second session in a row on Monday as better-than-expected results in its first-quarter earnings report helped fuel an apparent short squeeze, following last week's gains.

The stock closed up 11.1% on Monday after jumping 27% last Thursday and gaining another 3% on Friday.

So what

Lemonade delivered better-than-expected results in its first-quarter report, showing strong growth in customer count and in-force premium. And its revenue also beat the analyst consensus.

Today, the stock seemed to move higher as bears tried to cover their bets. As of mid-April, 26% of the float had been sold short, and trading volume today was more than double its average volume over the last three months, a good indication that short-sellers were closing out their bets that the stock would fall.

Now what

Lemonade, which is trying to disrupt the insurance business with an artificial intelligence (AI) model, has been a laggard on the market since its initial public offering in 2020. The stock is still down roughly 90% from its peak in 2021, collapsing like a number of other high-priced growth stocks during that time.

However, with its valuation seeming more reasonable, Lemonade deserves a closer look.

The business continues to grow quickly as it brings in new customers, expands into new geographies, and adds new insurance categories. Revenue more than doubled in the first quarter, and it made progress in its gross loss ratio, or the percentage of premiums that get paid out as claims, which fell from 90% to 87%.

While it is still a long way from profitability, the business should scale up as revenue grows, and its focus on AI should make it attractive to some investors, with AI stocks becoming popular following the release of ChatGPT.

With the share price still low, the stock could have more upside, especially given the impact of short-sellers.

10 stocks we like better than Lemonade

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Lemonade wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 8, 2023

Jeremy Bowman has positions in Lemonade. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Lemonade. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.