Why Leidos (LDOS) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

In the latest trading session, Leidos (LDOS) closed at $195.58, marking a +1.39% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.01%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.51%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.28%.

The stock of security and engineering company has risen by 8.01% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 10.49% and overreaching the S&P 500's gain of 4.83%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Leidos in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on November 4, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.62, down 10.58% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.28 billion, up 2.06% from the year-ago period.

LDOS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.22 per share and revenue of $17.15 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +9.89% and +2.95%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Leidos. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.26% increase. Leidos is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

From a valuation perspective, Leidos is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.19. This represents no noticeable deviation compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 17.19.

It's also important to note that LDOS currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.84. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Computers - IT Services industry stood at 1.99 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, positioning it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

