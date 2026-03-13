Why Is Legget & Platt (LEG) Down 10.8% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Legget & Platt (LEG). Shares have lost about 10.8% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Legget & Platt due for a breakout? Well, first let's take a quick look at its latest earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent drivers for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

Leggett’s Q4 Earnings Meet Estimates, Sales Surpass

Leggett & Platt reported fourth-quarter 2025 sales of $939 million, down 11% year over year, but topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.7%.



The decline reflected soft demand in residential end markets, Automotive, and Hydraulic Cylinders, partly offset by gains in Textiles and Work Furniture. Organic sales fell 6%, while divestitures lowered sales 5%.



Adjusted EPS of 22 cents met the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased 4.8% year over year, primarily due to metal margin expansion, though volume declines offset the gains.

Segment Highlights

Bedding Products: Sales fell 11%, with a 15% volume drop. Adjusted EBIT margin improved 240 bps to 4.4%, aided by metal margin expansion and restructuring gains.



Specialized Products: Sales declined 21%, reflecting weaker Automotive and Hydraulic Cylinders performance. Adjusted EBIT margin decreased 50 bps to 9.5%.



Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products: Sales were down 3% year over year; adjusted EBIT margin fell 230 bps to 2.8%, impacted by pricing pressure in Flooring and Textiles.

Margins and Profitability

Adjusted EBIT came in at $47.9 million, down 14% year over year, while adjusted EBIT margin declined 20 basis points (bps) to 5.1%.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

Leggett ended the fourth quarter with $587 million in cash, $1.3 billion in total liquidity, and $1.5 billion in long-term debt, down 20% year over year. Operating cash flow improved to $338 million, up 11% year over year, driven by better working capital management. Capital expenditures were $57 million and dividends totaled $27 million.

2026 Outlook Unveiled

For 2026, sales are projected between $3.8 billion and $4 billion (down 1-6% year over year), while adjusted EPS is expected at $1.00-$1.20, up at the midpoint compared with 2025. The company targets an operating cash flow of $225–$275 million and continues to focus on deleveraging and disciplined cost execution.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

Since the earnings release, investors have witnessed a upward trend in estimates review.

VGM Scores

At this time, Legget & Platt has a nice Growth Score of B, though it is lagging a bit on the Momentum Score front with a C. However, the stock has a score of A on the value side, putting it in the top 20% for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of A. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. Notably, Legget & Platt has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

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Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.