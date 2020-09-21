Markets
LEGN

Why Legend Biotech Stock Is Sinking Today

Contributor
George Budwell The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Shares of the Chinese anti-cancer cell therapy specialist Legend Biotech (NASDAQ: LEGN) are poised for a rough session today. Ahead of the opening bell Monday morning, the biotech's stock fell by as much as 15.8% in response to the news that the Customs Anti-Smuggling Department of the People's Republic of China (PRC) inspected offices associated with both its parent majority shareholder, GenScript Biotech Corporation, and some of its own subsidiaries in the country.

Legend said this customs inspection appears to be related to suspected violations of import and export regulations under the laws of the PRC. As part of this investigation, the biotech's Chief Executive Officer, Fangliang Zhang, has reportedly been placed under residential surveillance by PRC law enforcement. In response, Legend has named its current Chief Financial Officer, Ying Huang, as interim CEO, effective immediately.

A man getting punched in the face.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

While it's not altogether clear how this investigation will impact the biotech's all-important collaboration with Johnson & Johnson for the experimental multiple myeloma therapy cilta-cel (aka JNJ-4528), investors rarely like to see a company come under scrutiny by a governmental agency of any kind. And this rule of thumb arguably applies doubly so for Chinese companies due to the lack of transparency within the PRC in general. 

Now what

Legend's core investing thesis isn't sunk by any stretch of the imagination. But this customs investigation -- until it is resolved one way or another -- is almost certainly going to weigh on the biotech's shares. Bargain hunters, in turn, may want to watch this beaten-down biotech stock from the safety of the sidelines for now. 

10 stocks we like better than Legend Biotech Corporation
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Legend Biotech Corporation wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 1, 2020

 

George Budwell has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Johnson & Johnson. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LEGN JNJ

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular