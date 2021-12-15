Markets
LEGN

Why Legend Biotech Shares Plummeted 17.6% Wednesday

Contributor
Jim Halley The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ: LEGN) dropped 17.6% on Wednesday, falling more than $4 from the day before, though all the action came early. The stock, which closed at $48.54 on Tuesday, opened at $44 a share on Wednesday and fell to $39.37 early in the day before rebounding a bit. The stock is up 46% year to date.

So what

Investors reacted to the company's announcement on Tuesday that the clinical-stage biotech company intends to offer and sell $300 million of American depositary shares, each equaling two ordinary shares, in a public offering. This waters down the stock's value to current investors.

The company is slowly growing revenue, but because of rising costs, is still losing money.

A scientist in a laboratory inspects a blood vial.

Image source: Getty Images.

In the third quarter, the company reported revenue of $16.9 million, up 44% year over year. Through nine months, the company reported revenue of $50.8 million, up 45% over the same period last year. However, Legend also said it had a net loss of $124.8 million, or $0.43 a share, compared to $66.5 million and $0.25 a share, year over year. Over nine months, the company lost $297.9 million, or $1.07 per share compared to $245.7 million and $1.08 a share in the same period a year ago.

Now what

Legend is one of several companies looking at chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to target B-cell maturation antigens (BCMA) to treat multiple myleloma, a cancer affecting plasma cells in bone marrow. Multiple myeloma is responsible for 10% of blood-related cancers.

On Monday, Legend fell from $51.06 to $50.67 despite announcing positive news regarding its phase 1b-2 CARTITUDE-1 study of ciltacabtagene autoleucel (cilta-cel). The drug is a CAR T-cell therapy seen as a potential one-time treatment for multiple myeloma. The company said the treatment showed a 98% overall response rate and 83% stringent complete response rate after almost two years of follow-up on trial participants.

A concern for Legend is that larger, better-funded companies such as Bristol Myers Squibb, Amgen, and Janssen, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, are also targeting BCMA to treat multiple myeloma.

One positive for Legend is it has several therapies in phase 2 and phase 3 trials, meaning it could, in the coming year or two, get a positive influx of revenue.

10 stocks we like better than Legend Biotech Corporation
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Legend Biotech Corporation wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 10, 2021

Jim Halley owns Johnson & Johnson. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Bristol Myers Squibb. The Motley Fool recommends Amgen and Johnson & Johnson. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LEGN

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

The Motley Fool

Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular