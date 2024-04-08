Why Legend Biotech (LEGN) Stock Might be a Great Pick

One stock that might be an intriguing choice for investors right now is Legend Biotech Corporation LEGN. This is because this security in the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics space is seeing solid earnings estimate revision activity, and is in great company from a Zacks Industry Rank perspective.

This is important because, often times, a rising tide will lift all boats in an industry, as there can be broad trends taking place in a segment that are boosting securities across the board. This is arguably taking place in the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics space as it currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 73 out of more than 250 industries, suggesting it is well-positioned from this perspective, especially when compared to other segments out there.

Meanwhile, Legend Biotech is actually looking pretty good on its own too. The firm has seen solid earnings estimate revision activity over the past month, suggesting analysts are becoming a bit more bullish on the firm’s prospects in both the short and long term.

Legend Biotech Corporation Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

Legend Biotech Corporation Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Legend Biotech Corporation Sponsored ADR Quote

In fact, over the past month, current quarter estimates have narrowed from a loss of 41 cents per share to a loss of 23 cents per share, while current year estimates have narrowed from a loss of $1.74 per share to a loss of $1.39 per share. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), which is also a favorable signal. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

So, if you are looking for a decent pick in a strong industry, consider Legend Biotech. Not only is its industry currently in the top third, but it is seeing solid estimate revisions as of late, suggesting it could be a very interesting choice for investors seeking a name in this great industry segment.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.