Why LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Could Be Worth Watching

While LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s examine LCI Industries’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's the opportunity in LCI Industries?

LCI Industries appears to be overvalued by 27% at the moment, based on my discounted cash flow valuation. The stock is currently priced at US$143 on the market compared to my intrinsic value of $112.72. This means that the buying opportunity has probably disappeared for now. But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since LCI Industries’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will LCI Industries generate?

NYSE:LCII Earnings and Revenue Growth April 23rd 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. LCI Industries' earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 58%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in LCII’s positive outlook, with shares trading above its fair value. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe LCII should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on LCII for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for LCII, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about LCI Industries as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for LCI Industries you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in LCI Industries, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.