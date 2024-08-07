Why Latham Group Stock Is Making a Splash Today

Swimming pool manufacturer Latham Group (NASDAQ: SWIM) rode a wave of cost cuts to better-than-expected earnings. Investors are diving in, sending Latham shares up 42% as of 2:30 p.m. ET.

A more efficient pool maker

Latham designs and manufactures in-ground swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. In the quarter, the company earned $0.11 per share, up 55% year over year and well above the $0.01 per share consensus estimate.

Revenue fell by about 10% year over year to $160.1 million, but the company boosted profitability via "improved cost structure and the impact of production efficiencies," according to CEO Scott Rajeski.

"Fiberglass pools are a key area of focus and are positioned to gain share due to their cost efficiency and installation and eco-friendly advantages over concrete pools," Rajeski said. "In the second quarter, we continued to increase awareness and adoption of fiberglass pools, building out our national dealer network and adding new products."

Latham also announced an agreement to acquire Coverstar Central, a dealer in automatic safety coverings for swimming pools, for $65.5 million. Latham said it expects that purchase to add about $20 million in annual sales.

Is Latham a buy?

Latham boosted its full-year sales guidance by $5 million to $495 million to $525 million and its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) guidance by $15 million to $75 million to $85 million. The company is seeing strong demand for its products and hopes to see a sales boost as interest rates drop and large home improvements become more affordable.

But the company does have $282.4 million in debt. In the quarter, Latham reduced its net debt leverage ratio to 2.1 times EBITDA from 2.7 times EBITDA at the end of the first quarter but has more work to do in the quarters to come.

There is risk here, as a swimming pool is a luxury item that households can easily forgo when times are tight. But Latham is also chasing a potentially large long-term market opportunity. For those willing to accept some near-term headwinds, Latham could be an intriguing small-cap option.

Should you invest $1,000 in Latham Group right now?

Before you buy stock in Latham Group, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Latham Group wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $638,800!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 6, 2024

Lou Whiteman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.