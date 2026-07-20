Why the Latest Social Security COLA Forecast Could Disappoint Beneficiaries

Key Points

The latest 2027 Social Security COLA projection is 3.8%.

This is above average compared to the last 50 years.

It likely won't meaningfully increase your checks, however.

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We're inching closer to the 2027 Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) announcement, and it's looking increasingly likely that seniors will get an above-average benefit boost next year. All projections, including the most recent, suggest a 2027 COLA that's well above what beneficiaries got this year.

At the same time, it's unlikely to meaningfully improve your finances. Here's what you can expect next year, and what you can do if your Social Security COLA isn't enough.

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The latest 2027 COLA projection is 3.8%

For the second month in a row, The Senior Citizens League (TSCL), a nonpartisan senior group, has projected a 2027 COLA of 3.8%. This is a whole percentage point above the 2.8% increase seniors saw in 2026. It's also above-average compared to the last 50 years.

But it probably won't increase your checks as much as you may have hoped. The average monthly retirement benefit as of June 2026 was $2,084. Another 3.8% would add about $79 to these checks, giving the typical retiree around $2,163 per month.

Spousal Social Security beneficiaries will see an even smaller boost. The $986 average monthly check as of June 2026 would jump to $1,023 -- a $37 increase.

This isn't life-changing money, and for some, it's not even enough to offset the rising expenses they've faced in the first half of 2026. Seniors may need to rely more on other income sources, such as personal savings, a job, or other government benefits.

What to do once we know the official 2027 COLA

The Social Security Administration will officially announce the 2027 COLA on the morning of Oct. 14, 2026. That's when we get the final piece of information we need to do the COLA calculation.

Once we have the percentage, you can add it to your current checks to get a rough idea of how much you'll receive from the program next year. The Social Security Administration will also follow up with personalized COLA notices in December.

Subtract your new benefit amount from your monthly expenses to figure out how much of your costs you'll need to cover on your own. Then, use the remainder of 2026 to plan how you'll pay for the rest.

If you have any questions about your Social Security benefit or the 2027 COLA, reach out to the Social Security Administration. You can do this over the phone or by scheduling an appointment with your local Social Security office.

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