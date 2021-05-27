Why Lantheus Stock Is Soaring Today

What happened

Shares of Lantheus Holdings (NASDAQ: LNTH) were soaring 17.1% as of 11:01 a.m. EDT on Thursday. The big jump came after the company announced that the Food and Drug Administration had approved Pylarify, an imaging agent used to identify prostate cancer.

So what

Today's significant gain for the life sciences stock underscores how optimistic investors are about the market potential for Pylarify. It's the first imaging agent to win FDA approval that's targeted to the prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) for use in positron emission tomography.

Image source: Getty Images.

Lantheus thinks that Pylarify could represent "a paradigm shift" in how metastasized or recurrent prostate cancer is identified. CEO Mary Anne Heino said that the company believes the imaging agent could provide "more accurate and earlier detection of disease than conventional imaging."

Now what

Lantheus plans to make Pylarify available immediately in parts of the mid-Atlantic region as well as in the southern U.S. The company expects that availability of the product will expand rapidly to other areas across the country over the next six months.

10 stocks we like better than Lantheus Holdings

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Lantheus Holdings wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 11, 2021

Keith Speights has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.