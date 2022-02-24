Markets
Why Lantheus Holdings Stock Skyrocketed Today

What happened

Lantheus Holdings (NASDAQ: LNTH) had one of the best days of its life on the stock exchange Thursday. The specialty healthcare company saw its shares blast more than 39% higher on the strength of its latest earnings report, published that morning.

So what

For its Q4 of 2021, Lantheus earned just under $130 million in revenue, which was a nearly 38% improvement on a year-over-year basis. Non-GAAP (adjusted) net income saw an even higher leap, nearly quadrupling to over $17 million ($0.25) per share from the year-ago profit of $4.6 million.

Medical professional holding a dollar sign paperweight.

Image source: Getty Images.

Those headline fundamentals represented a pair of convincing beats over analyst expectations. On average, prognosticators following Lantheus stock were estimating it would post just under $112 million in revenue and $0.17 per share in adjusted, per-share net profit.

The company attributed its top- and bottom-line growth to a successful launch of a new product, Pylarify, a PET imaging agent for prostate cancer. It also cited encouraging sales of its Definity ultrasound imaging-enhancement product.

Now what

In the earnings release, Lantheus quoted CEO Mary Anne Heino as saying that the company "will continue to advance our purpose to Find, Fight and Follow serious medical conditions to improve patient outcomes, and continue to drive revenue growth and shareholder value."

It proffered updated guidance for both the current quarter and the entirety of 2022. For the latter period, it's expecting $685 million to $710 million in revenue, and $1.95 to $2.05 for per-share, adjusted net profit. Both ranges would be well above the $425 million and $0.49, respectively, Lantheus posted for 2021.

