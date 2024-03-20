Why Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) closed the latest trading day at $59.18, indicating a +1.27% change from the previous session's end. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.89%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.03%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.25%.

Shares of the diagnostic imaging company have appreciated by 2.83% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Medical sector's gain of 0.72% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 3.56%.

The upcoming earnings release of Lantheus Holdings will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.56, up 6.12% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $349.02 million, up 16.04% from the year-ago period.

LNTH's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.58 per share and revenue of $1.43 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +5.62% and +10.34%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Lantheus Holdings. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.67% higher within the past month. Right now, Lantheus Holdings possesses a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

From a valuation perspective, Lantheus Holdings is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.89. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 20.87.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

