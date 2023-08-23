News & Insights

Markets
LANC

Why Lancaster Colony Stock Dropped Today

August 23, 2023 — 02:54 pm EDT

Written by Jon Quast for The Motley Fool ->

What happened

Shares of food-product manufacturer and marketer Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ: LANC) fell on Wednesday after financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter of 2023 failed to meet expectations. As of 1 p.m. ET, Lancaster Colony stock was down 11% and hitting year-to-date lows.

So what

Lancaster Colony produces its own food products as well as manufactures products for restaurant chains, including Chick-fil-A, Buffalo Wild Wings, and Darden's Olive Garden. For fiscal 2023, the company had net sales of $1.8 billion, up a nice 8.7% year over year. However, net sales for fiscal Q4 were up only 0.5%, which was below analysts' expectations.

Lancaster Colony's Q4 net income of $9.2 million also came up short of expectations. Moreover, it represented a steep year-over-year drop of 68%.

Now what

Fortunately for shareholders, Lancaster Colony believes its profitability shortcomings won't last. In the past year, the company has invested in updating certain parts of its business, and those expenses will come down in fiscal 2024. Therefore, its profits should bounce back to more normal levels.

Lancaster Colony also has a chance to keep growing revenue through its licensing agreements with restaurant companies. In the coming year, the company will launch steak sauces under the Texas Roadhouse brand name.

It's important for Lancaster Colony to find ways to keep growing revenue and profits. The company has paid and increased its dividend for 60 straight years, landing it on the elite list of Dividend Kings. Growing its profits will allow it to stay on that list by increasing its dividend more in the future.

10 stocks we like better than Lancaster Colony
When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Lancaster Colony wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 21, 2023

Jon Quast has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Texas Roadhouse. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LANC
DRI
TXRH

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.