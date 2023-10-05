News & Insights

Markets
LW

Why Lamb Weston Stock Jumped on Thursday

October 05, 2023 — 01:08 pm EDT

Written by John Ballard for The Motley Fool ->

What happened

Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings (NYSE: LW) were up 8.6% as of 11:27 a.m. ET on Thursday after the company announced strong results for the fiscal first quarter ending Aug. 27.

The frozen potato supplier said net sales grew 48% year over year partly boosted by acquisitions. Moreover, adjusted earnings per share more than doubled from $0.78 a year ago to $1.63. The strong performance caused management to raise its full-year earnings forecast.

So what

The company's sales got a boost from higher prices implemented last year. Excluding the favorable impact of acquisitions, organic (adjusted) sales volumes were still in line with management's expectations.

The positive outcome from the price increases is a great indicator that Lamb Weston has a reputation for delivering quality food products that are not easily replaceable. Management didnt reportany negative consequences from the pricing actions taken last year. McDonald's is a top customer, making up 11% of total sales in fiscal 2021.

Solid pricing power has helped Lamb Weston offset higher costs due to inflation. Sales volume was down 8% in the quarter but that mostly reflected management's decision to exit low-margin business lines.

Now what

The stock only returned 35% over the last five years, but all those gains have come in just the last two years. With the stock trading at a slightly below-average forward price-to-earnings ratio of 18.7, it could be a relatively undervalued growth stock right now. Easing inflationary pressures should become growth tailwinds over the next few years.

In the near term, management sees the potato crop in line with historical averages, and the company is also starting up a new facility in China this month.

10 stocks we like better than Lamb Weston
When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Lamb Weston wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 2, 2023

John Ballard has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LW
MCD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.