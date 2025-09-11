Why Lam Research Rallied Today

Key Points Lam Research rallied in sympathy with Micron.

Micron is receiving analyst upgrades, while industry publications see a bullish outlook on memory demand in the fourth quarter.

The move follows other increases from earlier in the week.

Shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX) rallied 7.3% today as of 12:14 p.m. ET.

The semiconductor equipment-maker didnt reportany new news today; however, one of its big customers received an upgrade from a sell-side analyst. That could be lifting Lam Research in sympathy.

Key Lam customer Micron gets an upgrade

Lam Research makes machines that help build semiconductors, especially etch and deposition, and especially etch and deposition tools that stack semiconductor materials vertically. Traditionally, Lam has been more exposed to memory spending than others, but it has also been growing its logic business in recent years, as logic chips contain more vertical components.

But memory is still an important part of Lam's revenue base. That could be why Lam is rallying in the wake of an analyst upgrades for memory-maker Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU).

Today, analysts at Citigroup increased their price target on Micron from $150 to $175 per share. The Citi analysts are bullish on the outlook for DRAM, which continues to see insatiable demand due to the artificial intelligence (AI) build-out. The analysts write they see the "continued memory upturn is being driven by limited production and better-than-expected demand, particularly from the data center end market."

In addition, Lam's management presented at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference yesterday. According to reposts of the transcript on X, formerly known as Twitter, CFO Doug Bettinger gave a bullish outlook, saying that capital intensity for etch and deposition tools is going up.

Furthermore, Taiwanese publication The Commercial Times reported today that memory prices could spike 20% to 50% in the fourth quarter. While the memory industry is cyclical and volatile, that would be quite a big increase, even for an upcycle.

Micron will spell things out on Sept. 23

It has been a good week for Micron and Lam Research, with today's move following rises earlier in the week based on confirmation of strong memory demand and massive growth in AI infrastructure over the next few years.

However, investors should remember that the semiconductor industry, and memory segment in particular, is very cyclical. While we appear to be in a massive upcycle today, long-term investors should also be prepared to weather severe downturns as well.

Investors will get more clarity on the visibility of demand when Micron reports earnings on Sept. 23.

Citigroup is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Billy Duberstein and/or his clients have positions in Lam Research and Micron Technology. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Goldman Sachs Group and Lam Research. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

