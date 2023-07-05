Why Lack of Reaction in Oil Markets to OPEC+ Cuts Matters to Stock Investors

Over the weekend, the two major members of the OPEC+ group, Russia and Saudi Arabia, announced that they would be cutting their oil output even further than announced in April, when the whole group agreed to limit production in the face of falling oil prices. The market reaction to that April announcement was sharp, with crude rallying around $10 to hit a high just above $83.50 per barrel a week or so after it was made, but this time around, there were no fireworks (if you will forgive the July 4 reference).

In the immediate aftermath of this news breaking, WTI futures (CL) did climb a bit, from just below $70 to around $71.7, but those gains were given back almost immediately, and the market has been within the range formed then ever since.

Given the importance of both Russia and Saudi Arabia as suppliers to the global market, that is quite surprising. Why the shrug of the shoulders from oil traders, and what does it mean beyond the oil market?

First, it’s complicated. Even though most people, and certainly myself, would love for there to be a simple answer to these questions, there rarely is. Most "surprising" things that happen in markets usually happen for a combination of reasons, and this is no exception. There are multiple forces at play here.

It is partly the feeling that cuts in Russia's output is not really relevant given that a large part of the world is trying to wean itself off Russian oil anyway. Then there is the fact that while some analysts in America are starting to believe that a so-called “soft landing” is on the cards following rate hikes, the outlook throughout the rest of the developed world is not so rosy, with data indicating significant slowdowns in both Europe and Asia. The biggest impact of rate hikes has also been on the more oil-dependent manufacturing sectors in those places rather than tech or service industries, which has exaggerated the impact on oil markets.

The long-term picture isn’t great either. Gasoline and diesel are still the biggest uses of oil by far, and the production numbers from both Tesla and Rivian this week reemphasized that that market is inexorably shrinking.

Then there are the bearish factors on the supply side of the pricing equation. If you filter your news through a political bias on either side of the divide, you may believe that U.S. oil output is, or will soon be, collapsing. That just shows the danger of letting political bias color your view of things market-related. If Joe Biden and the “radical left” really have been waging war on oil, they have been remarkably ineffective at it. U.S. output has risen consistently since Biden took office and is now back close to pre-pandemic levels.

U.S. Crude Oil Output

So, we are in a position where supply is increasing from the world’s largest producer of oil, even as serious doubts persist about the demand outlook for the second half of the year and beyond. Little wonder, then, that the announcement of supply cuts by two producers, one who is seeing reduced demand due to their invasion of a neighboring country, had no lasting impact on oil prices. But what does this mean for investors, even those who have a minimal exposure to the oil and gas industry?

The U.S. is the most important economy in the world and while it has an outsized impact on the global economy, it is still impacted by conditions elsewhere. If oil traders are right, and there is a significant drop in global growth coming, it will have an impact on corporate profits and therefore on stocks. American economic resilience could be enough to make a drop in the global economy not as severe as it might otherwise have been, but with the U.S. stocks looking fully valued at more than 30 times 10-year average earnings versus a long term average of around 20, anything short of perfection will cause a pullback.

Historically speaking, oil prices have been a pretty good indicator of upcoming problems on a global scale. They turned lower before the U.S. stock market in 2008 for example, and again in 2020 when they hit their peak in early January versus mid-February for the S&P 500. The lack of an upward push in reaction to the cuts by Russia and Saudi Arabia announced on Monday doesn’t constitute the kind of drops seen on those occasions but it does indicate plenty of downside risk in the oil market, so stock investors should keep a wary eye on oil over the next month or so.

