Why Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (KD) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

The latest trading session saw Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (KD) ending at $28.23, denoting a -1.74% adjustment from its last day's close. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.23% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.91%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.1%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 19.03% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 10.29%, while the S&P 500 lost 12.13%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.52, reflecting a 5300% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.78 billion, down 1.9% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.83 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.16, which means Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. is trading at a discount to the group.

It's also important to note that KD currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.77. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Technology Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.36 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 60, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

