Why Kura Sushi (KRUS) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

In the latest trading session, Kura Sushi (KRUS) closed at $70.42, marking a +1.63% move from the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.59% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.68%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.66%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 11.63% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 4.97% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.16%.

The upcoming earnings release of Kura Sushi will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on January 4, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.13, marking a 38.1% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $52.2 million, up 32.76% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.43 per share and revenue of $241.15 million, indicating changes of +207.14% and +28.66%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Kura Sushi. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.92% higher. Kura Sushi presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Kura Sushi has a Forward P/E ratio of 162.4 right now. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 21.79 for its industry.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 49, which puts it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

